Ponguleti reviews progress of Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy informed that a total of Rs 53.64 crore has been paid to 5,364 beneficiaries whose basements and walls of homes have been completed so far.

The Minister said that 47,335 Indiramma Houses have been sanctioned under the pilot project of the Indiramma House Scheme, and work is in progress for 20,104 houses. These are at different levels of construction. 5,140 houses are at basement level, 300 houses now have walls and another ten houses have slabs. “Despite the financial difficulties faced by the state government in the construction of Indiramma houses, the funds are being released every Monday. Rs 16.07 crore was released on Monday for 1,383 houses whose basements have been completed and for 224 houses whose walls have been completed,” he informed.

On Monday, release of the payments to the beneficiaries was reviewed by the Minister with the officials through a Zoom meeting. He said that the money is being deposited directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries in four installments without any middlemen. As per the scheme, he explained that Rs 1 lakh will be released after the basement is completed, Rs 1.25 lakh after the walls are completed, Rs 1.75 lakh after the slab is completed, and the remaining Rs 1 lakh after the house is completed. He instructed the officials to take steps to complete the construction of Indiramma houses as soon as possible, keeping in mind the rainy season.