Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy appeals to set up mobile Covid testing centres in Agency villages

Khammam: State BJP core committee member and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy urged the government to include Covid-19 treatment in Aarogyasri health insurance scheme or allow the Centre's health insurance scheme of Ayushman Bharati to be utilised for citizens in private hospitals.



On Wednesday, he called on Health Minister Eatala Rajender in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum to him.

Ponguleti said that as corona positive cases are increasing with each day in agency villages under the erstwhile Khammam district, the tribal people are not coming to nearby hospitals for testing. Hence, he appealed to the government to increase Covid tests and set up mobile testing centres in the agency villages. He also asked to fill health and pharmacy staff in all hospitals and Primary Health Centres across the State and to supply PPE kits to all the staff working in Covid hospitals.

Sudhakar Reddy also discussed with the Minister about organising special health camps in flooded areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for preventing the spread of seasonal diseases. He appealed to the Minister to give group one level post to the family members of Bhadracahalam Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Naresh, who died of Covid recently.