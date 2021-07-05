Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy raises pitch for all-party meet on Krishna River

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP National Co-incharge for Tamil Nadu State Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately conduct an all-party meeting along with experts of water projects to solve the dispute over projects on Krishna River.



Speaking to The Hans India over phone on Sunday, Sudhakar Reddy pointed out that several times he appealed to both the governments of Telugu States to save the temple town of Bhadrachalam and tribal villages, which would submerge in Polvaram project back waters. But both the governments didn't respond on the issues, he alleged.

The BJP leader said that he was not against constructing the Polavaram project by Andhra Pradesh, but against increasing the project height. Due to the construction of cofferdam as part of Polvaram project, backwaters entering agency villages already, he pointed out.

Ponguleti said the statements of TS and AP governments were creating panic among the public and farmers on the issue over the projects on the Krishna River. Stating that lakhs of acres are under cultivation under Krishna water in Khammam district, he observed that all these lands became useless if AP government constructs project on Krishan River. Sudhakar Reddy appealed to both the Chief Ministers to come together to resolve the dispute.