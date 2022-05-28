Ponnala Laxmaiah flays KCR

Hyderabad: Terming the criticism of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the city on Thursday, former minister and former TPCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah on Friday termed it as a black day in a democracy. Referring to the visit of Bengaluru by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ponnala said it was miserable that the CM had gone to Bengaluru on the same day when the PM arrived in the State.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Ponnala said CM KCR should have accorded ceremonial welcome to the Prime Minister during his visit. He mocked that KCR, who always claim that he was not given an appointment of the Prime Minister during his Delhi visits, skipped the welcome ceremony of the PM.

Referring to the allegations of corruption against KCR by the PM, he urged Narendra Modi to expose the corruption of KCR instead of doing the lip service. He asked the PM as to why he was confining himself only to criticise KCR instead of ordering an inquiry against the CM of the State while noting that the PM has all law enforcing agencies at his disposal to do so.

He alleged that Modi had only spoken about the political issues in the State instead of the problems being faced by Telangana during his address. He said Modi had not talked about his failure to fulfil all the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act and the people of the State would soon teach lessons to both the State and the Central governments.