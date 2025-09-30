Ponnam asks parties to throw their weight behind BC quota

Hyderabad: Recalling that all political parties have supported the BC quota in Assembly, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar appealed to parties and caste organisations to cooperate and extend support in implementing 42% reservation for BCs. He urged petitioners in court to withdraw the cases for smooth implementation of quota in the local body poll.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Ponnam urged all political parties, including the BJP, BRS, CPI, CPM, and Jana Samiti to file affidavits in the High Court supporting the unanimously passed Assembly resolution. He stressed that the move was in line with public opinion and judicial principles of social justice. Ponnam also called on petitioners to withdraw their cases, stating that no community would be affected by the enhanced quota. “This is the first major social change being initiated in the country. Every party and individual who stands for social justice should support it,” he stressed.

The Minister further highlighted that reservations beyond 50 per cent are already being implemented in states like Tamil Nadu and appealed to national leaders, including BJP OBC Cell President Dr Laxman, to push for Presidential assent to the bill.