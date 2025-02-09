Ponnam dispels BCs’ doubts on caste census

Hyderabad: Dispelling doubts raised about the different elements in the caste survey, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured BCs that the government is open for any type of suggestion and would resolve all their grievances.

Holding a meeting with representatives of BC associations, intelligentsia at the Secretariat along with Government Advisor K Kesava Rao on Saturday,

Ponnam discussed important issues concerning the BC communities, in wake of the recent Caste Survey. Minister reassured that social justice would be done through the caste census and he was ready to accept any suggestions and recommendations, towards providing justice to the underprivileged in society.

The Minister also explained to the BC associations how the survey data would be utilised in implementation of different schemes and promised political quota beginning from the ensuing Local Body polls. He alleged that for political gain, the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the BRS, which ruled the State for a decade, have failed to undertake any similar exercise like caste census. Rather they are criticising the Congress government, which is going ahead with different programmes in a transparent way. The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, former MPs, members of BC Commission, besides BC association leaders.