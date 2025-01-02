Live
Ponnam instructs officials to ensure quality food at Gurukul School
Hyderabad: Ponnam Prabhakar, Transport Minster on Wednesday inspected Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukula School in Lalapet, Secunderabad, and instructed school officials to provide quality food to students.
During the inspection, the Transport Minister enquired about the food being provided to the students as the government has increased the diet charges by 40 per cent. Later, he, along with senior officials, had lunch at the Gurukul. The Minister ordered school officials to provide quality food as per the common menu implemented from November 1. He also instructed them to provide iron racks and beds by January 26.
He said 50 per cent of the rent of all welfare hostels and Gurukuls in rented buildings in the State has been paid, and that the welfare of the children is the government's goal. Joint Secretary Tirupati, assistant BC welfare officers Narsimhulu and Krishnamachari, warden Swarnalata, staff, and others participated in this programme.