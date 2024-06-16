Ponnam reviews Bonalu preparations

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and In-charge Minister of Hyderabad district Ponnam Prabhakar directed officials to make adequate arrangements for the annual Ashada Bonalu festivities.

Accompanied by Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a coordination meeting with officials on the Ashada Masam Bonala Jatara-2024 at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Center (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, Rajya Sabha Member Anil Yadav and senior officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed measures to be taken to make the Bonalu festivities a grand success. It also chalked out an action plan for security arrangements to be made for devotees at the temples in twin cities. During the meeting, officials were advised to work in coordination for the festival and provide all facilities, including drinking water, mobile toilets and special ambulance and health camps at temples so that the devotees do not face any difficulties.