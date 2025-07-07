Ponnam slams Telangana BJP president for questioning development

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has vehemently criticised the newly appointed BJP Telangana president, N Ramchander Rao, for questioning the performance of the Congress government in Telangana.

He expressed disapproval of the BJP leader’s decision to address the State government regarding developmental issues, asserting that the BJP lacks the authority to question the Congress government.

In a release here on Sunday, Ponnam Prabhakar remarked that since the BJP assumed power at the national level eleven years ago, it has consistently betrayed the people of the country. He noted that the party leaders have failed to fulfill significant promises made during the last three elections, disappointing the hopes of the people.

The BJP government has achieved nothing of substance; it merely offers empty promises, fuels animosity, and propagates falsehoods among the people. He emphasised that the BJP has a track record of letting down various groups, including farmers, youth, women, the underprivileged, and minority communities.

The Minister remarked that it is peculiar for the Telangana BJP President to send a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy concerning development when the Union Government is treating Telangana unfairly in every regard.

Ponnam Prabhakar advised Ramchander Rao, “If you have the ability, address your letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliver on the commitments made during the elections. However, writing letters to the Congress government, which was formed a year and a half ago, shows your blind hatred,”.