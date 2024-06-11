Live
Just In
Ponnnam behind illegal transportation of fly ash- Kaushik Reddy
Hyderabad : BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday said that the Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was involved in a Rs 100 crore in the transportation of fly ash from the Ramagundam NTPC.
Addressing a press conference here, Kaushik Reddy said that as per the rule each lorry should transport 32 tonnes of fly ash whereas 72 tonnes was being transported. He alleged that there is no mention about the quantity in way bills. He alleged that the minister was illegally earning Ra 50 lakh through the transportation of fly ash and this money was being collected by Ponnam Prabhakars son Anoop. "I have caught about 13 lorries which were going with overload. The transport officials have washed off their hands by seizing just two vehicles bowing down to pressure from the minister," said Kaushik Reddy.
Kaushik Reddy alleged that the fly ash transportation is leading to road accidents frequently. A student Akhil lost his life because of illegal transportation. He asked why the NTPC officials were not taking steps. He said they would complain about this in New Delhi.