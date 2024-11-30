Poorest of the poor will get roof over head under Indiramma: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the poorest of the poor would be given first priority in the allocation of Indiramma houses. The beneficiaries from the poorest of the poor would be chosen in an order of priority – physically challenged, agricultural labourers, landless people and sanitation workers.

The CM conducted a review of the Indiramma Houses scheme at his residence on Friday. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to take necessary precautions as priority is being given to those who possessed own land in the first phase and to make the village secretary and mandal level officials responsible in this regard by using the available technology. The officials have been asked to ensure no shortcomings in the functioning of Indiramma Housing mobile app and that the beneficiary should not face any difficulties at any stage.

The CM also warned the officials no mistakes should be made at the department level and suggested taking steps to provide a special quota for tribals and ITDAs in the Indiramma Housing scheme. He made it clear to the officials that the beneficiaries should be given freedom to construct additional rooms in the allotted Indiramma houses if they are interested. CM Revanth Reddy advised the senior officials to strengthen the Housing department to ensure the effective implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme and also appoint required officers and staff.