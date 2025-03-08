Population census on cards to give effect to women’s reservation: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy stated that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is prepared to conduct a population census, and the women’s reservation law will be implemented before the upcoming elections for the Parliament and Assembly constituencies. While speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the party, he mentioned that some political parties are spreading false propaganda against the reservations and falsely claiming that there will be a reduction in seats.

He assured that re-delimitation would take place, and reservations would be effectively implemented without decreasing any seats. The Union Minister urged the BRS and Congress parties to stop their misleading campaigns, at least for the time being. He recalled that the Home Minister informed the Union Cabinet that the opposition parties were making unfounded allegations regarding the population census. Reddy emphasised that there is no possibility of a decrease in seats, stating there would be 17 out of 17 seats in Telangana and 25 out of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Regarding the upcoming local body elections in Telangana, he encouraged women to contest in all positions and play a crucial role in their local governance, from gram panchayat wards to district panchayat seats. He urged women to compete not just for reserved positions but also for general ones, stressing that only those who work within political parties at the grassroots level should be awarded seats.