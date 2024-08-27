POSH Education Workshop by Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) launched

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) has initiated a series of workshops aimed at addressing sexual harassment in workplaces and communities. The inaugural session focuses on educating Internal Committee members from various organizations about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013. The primary objective of this program is to bridge the knowledge gap surrounding the Act and empower organizations to implement it effectively. The program was inaugurated on 27th August at FTCCI, Surana Hall, Red Hills. The event was honoured by the presence of Smt. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General of Women Safety, Shri. Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, and Chairman, HCSC, Smt. Vakati Karuna, IAS, Secretary to Government of Telangana and Commissioner of Women and Child Development, Shri. C. Shekar Reddy, Secretary General, HCSC, Smt. Dara Kavitha, DCP, Cyber Crimes /Women Safety and Convenor, Women Forum, and Smt. Geeta Goti, Joint Secretary, Women Forum, HCSC, Shri. Prasanth Kumar, joint secretary, CSR forum and Smt. Prasanna, ACP, women Safety along with other distinguished panelists and speakers

The POSH Act, which mandates the formation of Internal Committees in all organizations, is crucial for ensuring a safe and secure environment for employees, particularly women. However, despite this legal mandate, there is still a need for greater awareness and understanding of the Act’s provisions among companies. The workshop series is designed to address these gaps by offering comprehensive training that includes legal aspects, psychological insights into the behavior of perpetrators, and a better understanding of the vulnerabilities faced by victims.

In this first session, over 100 participants from corporate organizations have registered, demonstrating a keen interest in improving compliance and understanding of the Act. While the response from the private sector has been overwhelming, there remains a significant gap in awareness within government departments, which also play a critical role in dealing with these issues.

The event was graced by the presence of Smt. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General of Women Safety, who has been a driving force behind initiatives like the Sahas Portal and SHE Teams. Her support and guidance have been instrumental in organizing this workshop and ensuring that it addresses key areas of concern.

Shri. Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, Chairman, HCSC, also extended his wholehearted support, recognizing the importance of such initiatives in the wake of recent workplace incidents.

Additionally, the workshop received strong backing from the Women and Child Welfare Department, with Srimati Vakati Karuna, IAS, Secretary to Government of Telangana and Commissioner of Women and Child Development, serving as the Guest of Honor. The department has been pivotal in the implementation of the POSH Act across the country and continues to play a crucial role in closing gaps in understanding and compliance.

As part of this initiative, HCSC has also launched 10 short videos on the subject of POSH. These videos, each around one minute long, are designed to be powerful tools for raising awareness. The videos will be displayed in public spaces, including cinema theatres, to ensure they reach a broader audience, including women in the unorganized sector.

The workshop aims to provide a platform for meaningful discussion and knowledge sharing, helping organizations and their employees better understand how to handle cases of sexual harassment and take preventive measures. The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry has generously supported this initiative by providing the venue and helping to mobilize participants.

HCSC is committed to continuing this educational series, with future sessions tailored for different groups and sectors. The Council hopes that these workshops will significantly contribute to creating safer and more respectful workplaces.

This workshop has been conceptualized by our Secretary General Shri. C. Shekar Reddy and Joint Secretary Smt. Geeta Goti. We plan to continue this initiative with different stakeholders to expand the reach and impact of the program.

In conclusion, the event was a great success, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the HCSC secretariat, the distinguished speakers, and the panellists, who shared their extensive expertise on the subject.

The Hyderabad City Security Council remains dedicated to empowering organizations and ensuring that the POSH Act is not only understood but effectively implemented across all sectors.

DCP, Cyber Crimes/WS, Convenor, Womens forum, HCSC, Hyderabad City

