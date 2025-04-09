Poshan Paksha Prog Begins: Emphasis laid on provision of nutritious meals to new mothers

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil said that the Poshan Paksha (Poshan Pakwada) programme in the district should be organised in a coordinated manner by the officers of the affiliated departments.

On Tuesday, a review meeting was held under the auspices of the Women and Child Welfare Department at the IDOC office conference hall. Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that as part of Arogya Telangana, the Poshan Paksha will be organised from April 8 to April 22.

“The main objective of this programme is to identify pregnant women, lactating mothers, young children and adolescent girls who are weak and suffering from malnutrition and take health protection measures,” he said.

The medical department officials have been directed to provide the details of pregnant women with malnutrition in the district to the ICDS and provide them with proper nutritional food. In this way, the ICDS should provide the details of malnourished and short-height children to the medical department officials and conduct the necessary medical tests for them, the Collector has ordered.

Programmes should be organized from the village level to the district level in coordination with all the departments as per the fixed schedule. As part of this nutrition fair, a display of various types of nutritious dishes should be organized.

Nutrition experts should participate in this fair and provide advice to the people on nutrition.

In the nutrition fair, various types of nutritional products should be sold, these products should provide the necessary nutrients for the health of pregnant women, lactating women and preschool children.