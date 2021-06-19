Post offices to provide 'Rythu Bandhu' amounts

Adarshnagar: Post Offices in the State will provide services for farmers to get the 'Rythu Bandhu' assistance provided by the government, according to assistant director of Agriculture Srinivas. He informed that post offices have made necessary arrangements to get the 'Rythu Bandhu' amounts. Farmers can get their amounts in 5,794 post offices across the State, he said. "Farmers with Aadhaar card and linked with mobile phone can receive the amounts without any penalties".

"We have set up micro ATMs in the post offices to offer services to farmers", he clarified. Farmers with Aadhaar, bank account details can get the 'Rythu Bandhu' aid from the ATM machines".

The government is distributing the 'Rythu Bandhu' financial support to farmers for the Kharif season. It has allocated Rs 7,300 crore to help about 65 lakh farmers through this scheme in the State.