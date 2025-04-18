  • Menu
Posters spark commotion in Kotapalli mandal, speak out against Maoists

Mancherial: Tension prevailed in Kotapalli mandal of Mancherial district after posters surfaced in several villages condemning Maoist activities. The posters appeared in Pangidi Somaram, Nakkalapalli, and Venchapalli villages, creating a stir among locals.

The messages, written anonymously, voiced strong opposition to the Maoists and questioned their continued disruptive activities. One of the posters read, “How long will your atrocities continue, Maoists?” Another questioned whether the Maoists were preventing access to forests traditionally inhabited and used by tribal communities.

The content of the posters suggests deepening frustration among sections of the local population, particularly tribal people, over the restrictions and fear created by Maoist presence in the region. Authorities are currently investigating the origin of the posters, while security has been heightened in the affected areas to maintain peace and order.

