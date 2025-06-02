Posts will come at right time, avers Vijayashanthi

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Vijayashanthi has clarified that the Congress high command will take care of who gets posts in the State and when.

Speaking at a media interaction held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday, Vijayashanthi, who is one of the aspirants, cleared her stance on the posts. She said that posts will come at the right time and the party high command knows very well who should be given posts. Although her name was not in some committees in the past, she expressed hope that she might get a chance in another committee in the future.

Political critics are citing Vijayashanthi’s comments as evidence of her patience in the Congress and commitment to the party. However, some are criticising that Vijayashanthi is still waiting for a key role in the party.

It may be mentioned here that on May 29, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved proposals for the constitution of various committees including the Political Affairs Committee, Advisory Committee for the Pradesh Congress Committee. With 22 members, the PAC will have AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, most of the Ministers and key leaders. The AICC Secretaries attached to Telangana, AICC secretaries from State, PCC working presidents and Heads of Frontal Organisations will be ex-officio members. The State Cabinet Ministers will be the Special Invitees.

Meanwhile, the Advisory Committee has 15 members, while the Delimitation Committee has Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, as its chairman with seven members. The Samvidhan Bachao Programme Committee with 16 members and Disciplinary Action Committee with six members are two other committees, which were approved. While the former is led by P Vinay Kumar as its chairman, the latter is being led by MP, Mallu Ravi as chairman.