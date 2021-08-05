Pot of gold coins found while house construction in Telangana's Gadwal

A man found a pot of gold coins while digging his plot for house construction at Manapadu in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The police on Wednesday arrested nine persons who had taken the gold coins and seized the gold from them.



CI Venkateshwarlu said that the labourers found the pot of gold while house construction of one Jana Reddy and shared the gold between themselves without informing Jana Reddy. The labourers said that there were 98 gold coins in the pot each of 3 grams. "Some of the labourers turned the gold coins into ornaments while a few sold them," the police said.

The police recovered 12.12 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 4.6 lakh cash. The CI said that the labourers, gold and cash will be produced before the court.