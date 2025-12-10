Power deals fetch Rs 3.25L cr investments, set to create 1,40,500 jobs for youth in TG

Hyderabad: Record-level investments and employment agreements in the power sector werefinalised at the Global Summit on Tuesday. Investment agreements worth Rs 3,24,698 crore were entered into, which are expected to provide employment for 1,40,500 youth.

State Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that his department officials have been working over the past few days to attract large-scale investments and create vast employment opportunities for Telangana’s youth.

He conducted multiple review meetings with senior officials and personally monitored the progress of the agreements.As a result of these efforts, investment agreements worth

Rs 3.24 lakh crore were finalised within just two days at the Global Summit. Through these agreements, 1,40,500 young people in Telangana will gain employment opportunities. TSGENCO, REDCO, and Singareni entered into significant agreements with various national and international companies.