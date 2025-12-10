  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Power deals fetch Rs 3.25L cr investments, set to create 1,40,500 jobs for youth in TG

  • Created On:  10 Dec 2025 9:15 AM IST
Power deals fetch Rs 3.25L cr investments, set to create 1,40,500 jobs for youth in TG
X

Hyderabad: Record-level investments and employment agreements in the power sector werefinalised at the Global Summit on Tuesday. Investment agreements worth Rs 3,24,698 crore were entered into, which are expected to provide employment for 1,40,500 youth.

State Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that his department officials have been working over the past few days to attract large-scale investments and create vast employment opportunities for Telangana’s youth.

He conducted multiple review meetings with senior officials and personally monitored the progress of the agreements.As a result of these efforts, investment agreements worth

Rs 3.24 lakh crore were finalised within just two days at the Global Summit. Through these agreements, 1,40,500 young people in Telangana will gain employment opportunities. TSGENCO, REDCO, and Singareni entered into significant agreements with various national and international companies.

Tags

Bharat Future CityTelanganaTelangana Power SectorInvestmentsGlobal SummitYouth Employment OpportunitiesEnergy Sector Expansion
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 Launch, Expected to Dominate Premium Foldable Market

Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone is expected to launch in 2026 and could instantly command a massive share of the global foldable market.

Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 Launch, Expected to Dominate Premium Foldable Market
Share it
X