Power utilities to spare poor, middle-class from tariff hike

Hyderabad: TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharaff Ali Faruqui informed the State Electricity Regulation Commission that the power utilities would not impose any tariff burden on poorer sections and also middle classes.

The CMD made a presentation on the Discoms proposal to hike the power tariff at the public hearing conducted by the Commission on Wednesday.

The DISCOMS have recently filed an ARR (Annual Revenue Requirement) requesting the TSERC (Electricity Regulatory Commission) to enhance the fixed rates for domestic power consumers above 300 units and increase power charges for all HT power consumers. In the ARR for the current financial year (2024-25), the Discoms have proposed to revise the charges in all three categories. If the recommendations are approved by the ERC, the Discoms estimate that they will get an additional income of Rs 1,200 crore and cover the deficit revenue.

The CMD explained the reasons for increasing the tariff hike for the electricity consumers who consume above 300 units in the ARR. The hiked tariff would help to overcome the financial difficulties facing due to various reasons, he told the commission.

Musharaff Ali also explained the performance of the TGSPDCL in meeting the growing power demand every year. The maximum power demand reached 9910 mega watts this year in the southern company, which also successfully reduced the distribution losses to 4.75 per cent and AT & C losses to 19.03 per cent.

The company also reduced the ACS-ARR gap from 1.08 to Rs 0.81 per cent. The TGAIMS app has also been designed with the latest technology for transparency in maintenance repair works.