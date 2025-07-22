Live
PR babus to call on Governor to clear air on BC quota hike
Hyderabad: Facinga lack of clarity on how to proceed, Panchayat Raj officials are planning to meet Governor Jishnu Dev Varma regarding the pending approval of the ‘Panchayat Raj Act (Amendment) Ordinance – 2018’ for Backward Classes (BC) quotas in local body elections.
As the Telangana High Court deadline for conducting local body elections draws closer, uncertainty prevails over the fate of the ‘Panchayat Raj Act (Amendment) Ordinance – 2018’, which is yet to receive the Governor’s assent. The ordinance seeks to amend Section 285-A of the Act to enable the implementation of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies. Sources indicate that Panchayat Raj department officials have sought an appointment with the Governor and are preparing to make a detailed presentation justifying the need for enhanced BC quotas. Higher officials intend to brief the Governor personally, highlighting the legal perspectives, the historical backwardness of BC communities, and the recommendations made by the BC Dedicated Commission. The objective is to address the Governor’s concerns and convince him about the state’s due diligence, including caste-wise enumeration and related safeguards undertaken to ensure constitutional validity.
It is also understood that the Governor recently sought legal advice on the draft ordinance and has reviewed how similar reservations were implemented in other states. However, no official decision has been communicated so far, leading to growing suspense and political speculation.
The state cabinet had earlier approved the ordinance to amend Section 285-A, which currently restricts reservations in local bodies to 50 per cent. To facilitate the proposed 42 per cent quota for BCs without breaching the overall reservation cap, the section required amendment.