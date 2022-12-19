Pragati Bhavan den of corrupt leaders, alleges BJP

Hyderabad: Training guns at the ruling BRS leaders, BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar alleged that Pragati Bhavan, official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has become an epicentre for carrying out activities in support of ruling party leaders, who allegedly involved in various corruption cases.

Speaking to media persons at State party office here on Monday, Prabhakar said BRS leaders whose names were listed in various cases like drug, liquor and other corruption cases have been visiting Pragati Bhavan and meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao before and after making themselves available to investigating agencies. He condemned the way Pragati Bhavan was being misused for the illegal activities. Prabhakar alleged that the Chief Minister has been misusing official machinery for holding meetings clandestinely for preparing FIRs and counter-reply to the cases in the court and the meetings were being attended by government lawyers and police officials.

Citing an example, the former MLA of BJP said CM's daughter K Kavith after interrogation by the CBI officials in liquor scam case, directly went to Pragati Bhavan and had consultation with her father. BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, main complainant of poachgate case sought time to appear before ED after meeting the CM in Pragati Bhavan, he said.

On the internal bickerings in the State Congress party, the BJP senior leader alleged that after failing to yield response of people by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo yatra, now his sister Prinka Vadra is set to launch another yatra "hath se hath jodo" when its central leadership has failed to keep unity in the Telangana State party itself. Giving a new slogan, Prabhakar said "hath ko hath do, BJP ka sath do aur BRS ko VRS do".

Answering a query, Prabhakar said his party would welcome all those who are against polices of KCR government and have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support welfare schemes of Modi government.

State party official spokesperson C Vittal was also present.