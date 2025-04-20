  • Menu
Praja Vaani Cancelled on April 21 Due to Bhoo Bharati Awareness Program: Gadwal Collector

Gadwal: The weekly Praja Vaani (Public Grievance) program scheduled for Monday, April 21, at the Gadwal District Collectorate has been cancelled, according to a statement by District Collector B.M. Santosh Kumar.

The Collector informed that the cancellation is due to ongoing awareness seminars being conducted across the district under the Bhoo Bharati initiative, which will continue until April 29. As a result, the regular Monday grievance redressal program will not take place this week.

He urged citizens to take note of this change and avoid visiting the Collectorate on Monday, as it may lead to unnecessary inconvenience.

