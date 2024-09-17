Prajapalana day reflects aspirations of 4-cr population : CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Prajapalana Day reflects the aspirations of 4 crore Telangana population. He emphasised the government was shaping the beliefs of people and bringing into practice the Prajapalana government.

In his address on Prajapalana day at Public Gardens after unfurling the national flag, CM recalled the sacrifices of scores of martyrs who took part in the armed struggle against the autocratic rulers of the day. He said there could be differences of opinion on the day, but the Congress government which is dedicated to serving people of the State has decided to mark the day as ‘Prajapalana day’, remembering the sacrifices towards achieving the victory.

Highlighting the fighting spirit of the Telanganites, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana map appears to be in the form of a ‘raised fist’, reflecting the unity and strength. Earlier during the day he paid homage at the Martyrs memorial.















