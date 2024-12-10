Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu conclude on a grand note

Hyderabad: The Prajapalana Vijayotsvalu concluded on a grand note on Monday. A laser display of one year of the Congress government’s achievements by drones caught the attention of the audience followed by mesmerising fireworks.

Apart from unveiling the first official statute of Telangana Thalli, the state government felicitated nine artists and poets, including Guda Anjaiah, Balladeer Gaddar, Bandi Yadagiri, Ande Sri, Goreti Venkanna, Suddala Ashok Teja, Jayaraj, Pasham Yadagiri and Ekka Yadagiri Rao in recognition of their contribution in the struggle for separate Telangana. They would get a 300 sq yard of land in Future City, Rs 1 crore cash reward and a Tamra Patra.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said though their services were ignored by the previous government, 4-crore Telanganites did not forget them and their inspiring works which stirred the conscience in achieving statehood.

“We have achieved Telangana because of your resolve and the world should know this,” the CM said.

“Some people may be upset, feeling that these decisions would risk their political future. But it must be understood that Telangana was not achieved for the sake of a single family nor an individual nor for a political party,” he said.

The government also felicitated Prof T Gangadhar, principal, College of Fine Arts, JNAFAU for designing the statue and the sculptor MV Ramana Reddy.

While the statue of Telangana Thalli was unveiled amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras and in the presence of a large number of audiences, the BRS and BJP leaders did not join the celebrations. It may be recalled that Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had met BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and invited him to attend the celebrations.

Though the BJP leaders appreciated the decision to install the statue of Telugu Thalli officially, they expressed certain reservations on the design during a discussion in Assembly and appealed to the government to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day also officially, they skipped the celebrations in the evening.