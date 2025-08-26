  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Prajavani receives 102 complaints

Prajavani receives 102 complaints
x
Highlights

Nizamabad: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy has instructed the officials to give priority to the Prajavani programme and resolve the complaints...

Nizamabad: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy has instructed the officials to give priority to the Prajavani programme and resolve the complaints promptly.

A total 102 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the Integrated District Offices Complex Conference Hall on Monday.

Complainants from various parts of the district submitted their complaints to the Collector, Additional Collector Kiran Kumar, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi, Housing PD Pawan Kumar, and Nizamabad ACP Raja Venkat Reddy.

Meanwhile, the Collector instructed the officials to conduct regular inspections and resolve the problems promptly without keeping the complaints pending. Officials of various departments participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick