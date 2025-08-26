Live
Prajavani receives 102 complaints
Nizamabad: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy has instructed the officials to give priority to the Prajavani programme and resolve the complaints promptly.
A total 102 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the Integrated District Offices Complex Conference Hall on Monday.
Complainants from various parts of the district submitted their complaints to the Collector, Additional Collector Kiran Kumar, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi, Housing PD Pawan Kumar, and Nizamabad ACP Raja Venkat Reddy.
Meanwhile, the Collector instructed the officials to conduct regular inspections and resolve the problems promptly without keeping the complaints pending. Officials of various departments participated in the programme.