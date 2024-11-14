Prasar Bharati to launch OTT platform with 60 channels

Hyderabad: The public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati will be coming up with an OTT platform which would have 60 entertainment channels and is planning to release this on November 20, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa. A small part of the OTT would be subscription based and also have free content.

This was announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju, who was talking to the media during the 16th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) which was being organised by the Game Developers Association of India at the HICC near the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC) in the city. “We are going to start OTT on November 20 during the IFFI awards in Goa and this is going to be a game changer.

There will be live channels and also archive material. We have got very good archival material available in the form of documentaries and even photographs coming in from our photo division. We are currently in discussions to list channels on the platform, and this needs to be finalised before the launch,” said Sanjay Jaju.