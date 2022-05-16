Prashant Kishor likely to meet KCR on May 18

Hyderabad: With the next Assembly elections in Telangana increasing the political heat, rumours have been doing the rounds that political strategist Prashanth Kishor is going to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on May 18 and to discuss about the political situation and strategies for the present round of Assembly polls in Telangana.

Prashanth Kishore already met CM KCR a couple of times and held day-long deliberations with him.

During the meeting, Prashanth indicated the CM that his team-Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will continue to work for the TRS till the Assembly elections next year.

According to sources, Prashanth Kishore's team has already conducted a sample survey in Telangana's 119 Assembly constituencies on the party's prospects in the next elections and handed over the list to the CM. It is said that the party's situation in some districts is not prospective and there is huge anti-incumbency factor against several sitting MLAs in Telangana. With opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP intensifying their plan of action by conducting public meetings and taking up different protest programmes against the ruling party.