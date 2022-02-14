Prashant Kishor to take up survey on TS politics soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao has said that political strategist Prashant Kishor would take up a survey on Telangana politics soon. In a informal chat with reporters at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that PK, as Prashant Kishor is popularly known, was busy conducting surveys in the poll-bound Goa.

Once the Assembly elections are over, the TRS head said that PK will arrive in Hyderabad and hold some consultations with his party leaders and then start his own survey on Telangana issues. The political strategist will also hold survey in the entire country to ascertain the political developments. The outcome will help the party understand the people's perception, and take decisions that required.

The TRS leader also said that the budget session of the state Assembly would commence before February end and the working days would not be less than 10. He predicted that the budget outlay would be more than Rs 2 lakh crore and the revised estimation of the current budget would be around Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

Earlier in the press conference, the CM warned the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy over the latter's remark against the government. He dared the Union Minister to disclose the evidences of corruption in the Telangana government. "I respect the Union Minister.

If he crosses the limits, I will not mince my words to criticise him," warned the CM, adding that Kishan Reddy was not aware of the drastic reduction in the allocations to food security, employment gurantee scheme, SC development and subsidy on fertilisers in the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha recently. Stating that he was ready for a debate on the budget allocations, the CM alleged that the BJP-led Union government was cheating people of the country.