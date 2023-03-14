Pravinya appointed new Collector of Warangal

Warangal: In a sudden move, the state government on Monday appointed P Pravinya, 2016 batch IAS officer, as the District Collector for Warangal.

In a fast-paced development, she took charge from the incumbent Collector B Gopi, who was asked to report to the General Administration Department in Hyderabad for further posting.

Prior to this appointment, Pravinya worked as the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) from September 3, 2021. It's learnt that Pravinya will continue as the in-charge GWMC Municipal Commissioner until further orders.