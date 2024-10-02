  • Menu
Pre-Bathukamma celebrations held

Adilabad: AS public and private schools declared holidays in celebration of Dussehra and Devi Sharannavaratri across the State, the management of the respective schools organiSed grand Bathukamma celebrations with the children in advance.

As part of this, the children dressed up in Navadurga costumes worshiped Gauri Devi by stacking bathukammas with theeroka flowers and entertained by singing and dancing.

The students impressed everyone with their dances clapping and cheering. Principals of the respective schools Pacchipala Santosh, Krishna Chaitanya, Kishore Kumar, Shailaja Reddy, teachers and students participated in this program.

