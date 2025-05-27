Pre-monsoon showers bring cheer in RR

Rangareddy: While the reports of rain god starting to smile in Hyderabad doing rounds and the people heaving a sigh of relief with intermittent rains observed even before the monsoon gets set into motion, the neighbouring Rangareddy district too began to receive good showers.

Unlike last year when most of the mandals were found severely hit by drought, this year the district is witnessing excessive rainfall. Pre-monsoon showers were reported in almost 15 out of 27 mandals with over 20 per cent variation as on Monday.

As against the district average of 725.8 mm rainfall this month, Rangareddy district has received 916.9 mm showers as on May 26, according to the integrated rainfall report released by the district Collectorate on Monday.

Kadthal mandal stood top on the list with 14.3 mm rainfall on Monday, followed by Talakondlapally with reportedly 13.8 mm showers.

Although, Gandipet, Rajendranagar, Balapur, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Abdullapur, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Kothur and Farooqnagar received no rains on Monday, the report shows that the Shankarpallymandal cumulatively received 1,192.0 mm showers as on Monday with 40.3 percent variation followed by Amangal (1,149.2 mm), Serilingampally (1,125.1 mm) and Nandigama (1,114.4 mm) during the same period. These together account for 916.9 mm rainfall so far this month in the district.

However, the five years of rainfall abstract shows that except 1,225.2 mm of total rainfall reported in the year 2020-21 and 1,120.3 mm 2022-23, no impactful rains were recorded during the last five years.

As against the monthly normal rainfall of 725.8 in the month of May, the district saw 916.9 mm rainfall so far that appears considerably a good show against the 721.9 mm showers recorded during the same period last year. However, contrary to the yearly normal of 694.6 mm rainfall, the district witnessed a dismal show of showers with 745.8 mm rains recorded in 2019-20, 1,226.2 mm in 2020-21, 953.5 mm in 2021-22 and 1,120.3 mm in 2022-23.

In addition to Rangareddy district, Vikarabad and Mahbubnagar too are reportedly receiving good rains.