Preserving heritage sites everyone’s responsibility: Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: On the on occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, BRS leader Vinay Bhaskar visited prominent historical site Aggalayya Gutta along with BRS leaders on Friday.

Vinay emphasised that it is everyone’s responsibility to preserve heritage sites that reflect the efforts of ancestors. He noted that during the KCR administration, the historical importance of Aggalayya Gutta was recognised.

He mentioned that the site, which houses centuries-old Chinese idols, was developed with a budget of Rs1.5 crore. He expressed happiness that this once-neglected place has now been transformed into a major tourist centre.

Vinay explained that Aggalayya was an ancient medical expert who served during the times of the Western Chalukyas and Kalyani Chalukyas. He stated that Aggalayya’s medical services and research hold a special special place in Telangana’s history. The BRS government initiated development of Aggalayya Gutta with the aim of bringing greater recognition to Aggalayya’s name.

He mentioned that this region was once a centre for ancient temples, traditional medicine and medical services rooted in folk traditions. He added that such historical sites have been identified and developed in a way that ensures they are remembered for generations to come.