President attends ‘Global Spirituality Mahotsav’

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu attended spirituality congregation ‘Global Spirituality Mahotsav’ taking place at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness here on Friday. The four-day summit organised by the Ministry of Culture is unique in that it has brought together spiritual gurus of all faiths and communities together at one platform to raise collective human consciousness.

The summit is themed "Inner Peace to World Peace". It aims to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life. Anthem song for Global Spirituality Mahotsav titled ‘Inner Peace to World Peace’ was launched during the summit.

Accompanied by Uma Nanduri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, the President went round the stalls at the summit and appreciated the legacy of Heartfulness Mission. Murmu said: “Global Spirituality Mahotsav will take humanity towards spirituality. Spiritual icons like Mahavir, Ravidas and Gurunanak have given India a unique identity as the spiritual hub of the world. Bharat is the land of ideals of Ahimsa and Compassion, the knowledge of which our ancient sages gave us and to strengthen which our great spiritual gurus are guiding us. Today the great spiritual leaders and lakhs of people have joined together to bring harmony irrespective of different belief systems. I congratulate Daaji for taking Heartfulness movement to 160 countries across the world. This is a very sacred cause. I am very pleased that the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness have brought this Global Spiritual Mahotsav themed at Inner peace to world peace.”