President Murmu stresses on education

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu spoke to the faculty and students of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a gathering held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday in Hyderabad. She also opened a photo exhibition highlighting the contributions of local liberation fighters to the "Hyderabad Liberation Movement."



The President stated during his speech that education is the foundation upon which a nation is founded. It holds the secret to releasing each person's greatest potential.

The President noted that the 75th anniversary of Hyderabad's liberation was being commemorated as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," and she stated that both the local population and the nation as a whole attach tremendous importance to this. She encouraged students to read more in order to deepen and broaden their understanding.

