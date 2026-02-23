MLA distributes Rs 42L CMRF funds

Nellore: Kavali TDP MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy distributed Rs 42 lakh to 53 beneficiaries under Chief Minister Relief Fund(CMRF). at his camp office in Kavali on Sunday. This is the 31st time, Kavali MLA distributed the CMRF in his constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that till date Rs 8.21 crore worth cheques were distributed to 1,018 beneficiaries in his constituency. He said that another 367 applications are pending with the government.

The MLA disclosed that Kavali constituency is in third place distributing CMRF entire state.

The MLA lauded that with the blessing of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Kavali constituency has been witnessing abnormal development. Following establishing of industries unemployed youth of Kavali are securing the jobs. The MLA said that presently, Kavali constituency is witnessing 13% forward related to development compared to previous YSRCP government. The MLA pointed out that YSRCP, because of its errors lost the public confidence and there was no hope of future for that party in coming days.

On the occasion, beneficiaries thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu over his initiative of liberally sanctioning CMRF in the interest victims. Party leaders were present.