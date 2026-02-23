Fire mishap exposes lapses in safety

Srisailam (Nandyal district): A fire accident at a VIP cottage in the accommodation complex of the Srisailam Devasthanam on Saturday late night exposed serious lapses in safety measures, triggering concern among pilgrims. The incident caused panic among devotees staying in the cottage, though no casualties were reported.

The Devasthanam manages more than 35 VIP cottages, most of which were constructed by donors and later handed over to the temple authorities. These cottages are allotted to pilgrims on a rental basis. Recently, a newly built cottage named after donor Abburu Srinivasa Rao was opened for public use.

At the time of the incident, around 13 devotees were staying on the first floor of the building.

According to preliminary information, an air-conditioner unit in one of the first-floor rooms reportedly malfunctioned and burst into flames, leading to a rapid spread of fire and smoke. Thick black fumes enveloped the cottage, forcing the occupants to flee in panic. The devotees managed to escape just in time, averting a potential tragedy.

Temple officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and initiated fire-control measures. However, devotees alleged negligence on the part of the accommodation wing, stating that inadequate maintenance and lack of regular safety inspections were responsible for the incident. The episode has once again raised questions about fire safety preparedness and the need for stricter monitoring of pilgrim facilities at the temple town.