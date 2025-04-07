President Murmu’s assent to Ummid Act scripted a new chapter: MP DK Aruna

Hyderabad: Waqf Reforms, Ummid Act, BJP, DK Aruna, Hyderabad, Minority AffairsBJP National Vice-President and Mahabubnagar MP, DK Aruna, stated that President Draupadi Murmu’s assent to the ‘Ummid’ Act, which brings reforms to the Waqf, marks another significant event in the country’s history.

On Sunday, she remarked, “A key chapter has been written in our nation’s history, and it is auspicious that the enacted Waqf Amendment Bill received clearance from the President on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Justice will be delivered to tens of thousands of Waqf victims across the country.” She noted that the new act would provide relief for thousands of acres tied up in litigation in the name of Waqf. Furthermore, with the Ummid Act coming into effect, the properties of Muslim Waqf will be safeguarded.

She dismissed claims that mosques and graveyards would be taken over, asserting that there is nothing in the act to support such propaganda.

The BJP MP emphasised that the new law would put a stop to fraud committed in the name of Waqf and would ensure justice for all stakeholders involved.

DK Aruna expressed that the original purpose of establishing the Waqf Board has not been fulfilled for many years.

However, moving forward, justice will be served to Muslim women, widows, and the impoverished within the community. The new act aims to address injustices and fraudulent activities that have persisted in the name of Waqf for far too long.

She extended her gratitude to individuals from across the country who contributed to the passage of the bill into law, as well as thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for their efforts in bringing the Waqf Bill to fruition.