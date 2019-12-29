President Ram Nath Kovind ends south sojourn, leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday left for New Delhi after his annual 8-day southern sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad.

He was given a warm send off at the Hakimpet Air Force Station by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials, including from defence forces.

After arrival in Hyderabad on December 21, the President attended several private and official programmes in Hyderabad and also in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

He attended dinner hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan. A day before winding up his tour, the President hosted At Home on Friday.