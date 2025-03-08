Pressuring Centre for expediting projects: No takers for all-party meet invite of Cong

Revanth government’s strategy to unite all political parties in the state, including the BJP, to mount pressure on the Centre for expediting pending projects in the state appears to be losing traction. The two main Opposition parties -- BJP and BRS -- are unlikely to attend the scheduled meeting on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Congress' strategy to unite all political parties in the state, including the BJP, to mount pressure on the Union government for expediting pending projects including clearances for irrigation projects, appears to be losing traction. The two main opposition parties, the BJP and the BRS, are unlikely to attend the scheduled meeting on Saturday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has been critical of the Gujarat model of governance, comparing it to a slow-paced Test match while touting Telangana’s development model as a dynamic T-20 format, had proposed leading an all-party delegation to Delhi to press for the state’s demands.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting and entrusted Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka with personally reaching out to leaders of all parties, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, to invite them to participate in the discussions.

It is worth noting that the State Cabinet had previously assigned the responsibility of organizing all-party meetings to Bhatti Vikramarka and senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy.

The Chief Minister has been urging Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to support Telangana’s cause by persuading the Centre to approve crucial projects such as Metro Rail Phase-II, the Musi River rejuvenation project, the release of long-pending financial dues, and the fulfillment of promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Meanwhile, both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister plan to highlight the financial challenges faced by the state government in executing these cost-intensive projects. They aim to seek support from MPs across party lines to raise these issues during the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

Congress leaders believe that if the opposition chooses to boycott the meeting, they will forfeit their right to criticise the government during the budget session. The ruling party asserts that it is committed to securing the state's interests and that all parties should set aside political differences to collectively advocate for Telangana’s rights. Any reluctance to cooperate, they argue, will expose the true intentions of the opposition parties.