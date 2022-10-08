Prestigious ITAP Award for district teacher

Karimnagar: Ideal Teaching Award-2022 was presented to Basabattini Odelu Kumar, who is working as a physics teacher in Pachunur High School in Karimnagar district.

150 teachers have been selected for ITAP-2022 out of thousands of videos sent by teachers on exemplary education across the country. As a part of that, this prestigious Best Ideal Teaching in Physical Science Award was recently presented to Odelu Kumar at a programme at Rajaratna Engineering College (Ramacandrapur) East Godavari District Andhra Pradesh. He was given the award for teaching science works and experiments at low cost - no cost. Former Telangana BC Commission Chairman B Ramulu, present Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan, Andhra Pradesh State BC Welfare Minister Venugopal Rao, former CBI Director JD Lakshminarayana, Rajya Sabha members Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajaratna College Chairman Dr. Ankam and Padma Dr. Kolukaluri Inak attended the award ceremony.

Odelu Kumar said that with this award, his responsibility has increased. District Education Officer CHVS Janardhan Rao, DCEB Secretary Swadesh Kumar, Science Officer Jayapal Reddy, Headmistress Sumathi Rani, as well as the representatives of the teachers' union Pachunur sarpanch Vasantha, deputy sarpanch Venugopal congratulated Odelu Kumar.