Priests getting respect after formation of Telangana: Minister Jagdish Reddy 

Nalgonda: Minister for energy Jagdish Reddy stated that after the formation of Telangana state, the priests are getting due support and respect in the State.

On Sunday, the Minister unveiled Sobha Krit 18th Panchangam along with the Pushkara Panchangam in a programme held at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Nalgonda.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that earlier majority people used to avoid wedding relations with families of priests and agriculture. He said that due to the schemes and revolutionary changes brought by KCR, the priests who are abroad are coming home.

IT employees are also leaving their jobs and coming to their villages to carry out farming , he added.

Telangana being a role model in the country in terms of development.

he cautioned people on communal forces who are trying to divide the society on religious lines

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Daivagna Sharma, Mohan Sharma, State President of Priests' Association Upendra Sharma, Presidents of Priests' Employment Association Krishnamacharyulu, Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy and others participated in this programme.