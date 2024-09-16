Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Today, Including Two for Telugu States

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat trains today, marking a significant expansion in India’s modern rail network. Among these, two new Vande Bharat trains will benefit the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The first train will operate between Visakhapatnam and Durg, while the second will run between Secunderabad and Nagpur. These high-speed trains are expected to reduce travel time and offer enhanced comfort to passengers, further boosting connectivity in the region.

The Vande Bharat trains, known for their state-of-the-art technology and superior passenger amenities, are part of the government's efforts to modernize Indian railways. With today's launch, these trains will serve more routes across the country, strengthening transportation links and providing faster, more efficient travel options.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new services from Ahmedabad, continuing his push to expand the Vande Bharat network across India.