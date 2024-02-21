Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Wishes for Medaram Fair in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the Medaram Fair. The Prime Minister's post highlighted the significance of the festival, emphasizing its role as one of the most prominent tribal celebrations in the region.





గిరిజనుల అతిపెద్ద పండుగలలో ఒకటైన,మన సాంస్కృతిక వారసత్వానికి చిరకాల స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలిచే చైతన్యవంతమైన వ్యక్తీకరణ అయిన ఈ సమ్మక్క-సారక్క మేడారం జాతర ప్రారంభోత్సవానికి శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ జాతర భక్తి, సంప్రదాయం, సమాజ స్ఫూర్తిల గొప్ప కలయిక. మనం సమ్మక్క-సారక్కలకు ప్రణమిల్లుదాం, వారు… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2024





In his tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the Medaram Jatara as a festival that embodies a harmonious blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit. He paid tribute to the revered deities Sammakka and Saralamma, recognizing their enduring legacy of unity and valor that continues to inspire reverence among devotees.

The Medaram Maha Jatara, often referred to as the Telangana Kumbh Mela, commenced on Wednesday, February 21, with the ceremonial arrival of Sammakka and Saralamma from the forest to Janaranyam for their sacred dances on mats. The festival is being held in Medaram, located in the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, with grandeur and fervor, drawing a multitude of pilgrims and devotees seeking blessings and spiritual fulfillment.

The festive atmosphere surrounding Medaram is teeming with people who have gathered for prayers, darshan, and to partake in the vibrant celebrations. The Medaram Fair is slated to continue until the 24th of February, offering devotees an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and spiritual fervor of this significant tribal festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and acknowledgment of the Medaram Fair underscore the cultural richness and communal harmony that define the traditional celebrations in Telangana, fostering a sense of unity and reverence among participants and devotees alike.