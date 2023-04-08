Prime minister Narendra Modi reaches Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad today. He will launch Vande Bharat Train services connecting Hyderabad - Tirupati at Secunderabad railway station. PM will also lay foundation stone for the construction of new railway station at the cost of Rs 700 crore . Later , he will participate in public meeting at Parade Grounds.

Modi is received by state Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav , BJP senior leaders and top officials of state government at Begumpet Airport.