Prime minister Narendra Modi reaches Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad

Highlights

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad today. He will launch Vande Bharat Train services connecting Hyderabad

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad today. He will launch Vande Bharat Train services connecting Hyderabad - Tirupati at Secunderabad railway station. PM will also lay foundation stone for the construction of new railway station at the cost of Rs 700 crore . Later , he will participate in public meeting at Parade Grounds.

Modi is received by state Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav , BJP senior leaders and top officials of state government at Begumpet Airport.

