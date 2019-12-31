Principal Secretary MA&UD inaugurates developmental works in Khairtabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inaugurated the pedestrian project, vertical Garden, Led lights with the cost of Rs.68 lakhs at Khairthabad here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar said in order to provide better facilities, walkers friendly footpath is made to the citizens.

To create good ambience footpath beautification, fountains, central lighting with led lights, the vertical garden is made and markings and dividers are provided for the safety of citizens.

Add.Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar, Zonal Commissioner Musharaff Ali, Deputy Commissioner Geeta Radhika, EE Narsing Rao, EE electrical Ganesh participated in the programme.