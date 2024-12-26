Priority to Christian Dalits and tribals in housing scheme: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Dalit Christians and tribal Christians along with SCs and STs would be given priority in the Phase-I of Indiramma housing scheme.

Revanth Reddy, who participated in the Christmas and Medak Cathedral Church Centenary Celebrations at Medak, said the poorest amongst the Christians who represent Dalits and tribal communities will be the largest beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme.

The CM said that the government was not only providing free power to farmers, but also implementing other schemes. “These communities are also benefiting in large numbers from the 200 units of free power supply scheme, Rajiv Aarogyashri. Poor farmers have received farm loan waivers of Rs 21,000 crore,” the Chief Minister explained.

Recalling his earlier visit to the Medak’s prominent Church during his padayatra as PCC president, the CM said that this visit fulfills his vow of visiting once again to the historic place after becoming the Chief Minister. “I have been maintaining a special affinity with the Church. I visited the holy place as TPCC president and sought blessings. Vowed that I will come to the famous church again as the Chief Minister,” he recalled.

While highlighting the significance of the religious structure, Revanth Reddy held that Christian Missionaries, who were responsible for construction of the great structure based on idea of 'food for work' and to free the people from hunger pangs, inspired the Congress party to come up with similar idea of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “The idea of Fee Reimbursement and Rajiv Aarogyasri is on the lines of services offered by the Christian Missionaries,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that in view of completion of 100 years of the Church, the government released about Rs 30 crore.