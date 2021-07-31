Prison-themed restaurant bags locals’ attention

While, all of us would have experience typical jail life virtually in movies or TV shows, but there is still a part of it that we could experience in real life. Well at least food bit.



A prison themed restaurant was launched in the coal town of Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Now it is getting attention of both Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian lovers. The number of the people came from various places and enjoying eating food in the prison themed restaurant. They also expressed their experiences and spent more time in the restaurant.

The entrance of the restaurant is a normal and the interiors comprise air conditioned prison cell outfitted with dining tables and chairs.

Witnesses red colored designed bricks, huge locks and door of the prison cells, red lights and the works are fixed at due places to give an authentic look to this " Jail".

Going by the positive response this restaurant received from the public in short time.

The owner of the restaurant V Srinivas said, "I observed these types of restaurants in Bangalore city. It was attracting people in large scale. Taking in the internet, we constructed the Jail themed restaurant in our native place. The people in the town are coming to the restaurant and expressing their happiness.

He informed the customers who comes to restaurant to sit in one barricade and arrange all the food items and thereafter that it was locked. After the completion the food, the lock was opened. Sitting facility will be arranged to all the family members in one barricade. Customers who are visiting the restaurant shared their happiness saying that we felt the same like eating in the jail.