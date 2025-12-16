Prisons DG Soumya Mishra launches digital reforms at Jail Bhavan

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Prisons Soumya Mishra on Monday inaugurated three key citizen-centric initiatives at ‘Jail Bhavan’, marking a significant step towards transparency, efficiency, and modern governance within the Prisons department.

The initiatives include a Biometric attendance system, the Swagatham visitors portal, and a Visitors’ Lounge, all aimed at strengthening administrative discipline and enhancing public convenience. Mishra stated that the biometric system reflects the department’s commitment to accountability, punctuality, and improved efficiency through technology-driven governance.

The Swagatham visitors portal offers a structured and transparent digital appointment system for individuals seeking meetings with officials, ensuring organised and respectful interaction. The newly inaugurated Visitors’ Lounge provides a comfortable and welcoming environment, further reinforcing the department’s citizen-friendly approach.

The DG appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff involved in implementing the initiatives and expressed confidence in their ethical and effective utilisation. The event was attended by senior prison officials, including IGs Y Rajesh and N Murali Babu, DIGs D Srinivas and M Sampath, administrative officer Mohd Yousuf, and other staff.