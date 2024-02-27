Live
- SC orders TN District Collectors to respond to ED summons
- Shadowfax secures $100 mn in Series E funding led by TPG NewQuest
- Water shortage looms as Kabini reservoir levels plummet
- Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works
- Delhi HC orders inclusion of Delhi Chess Association representatives in AICF voter list
- Byju's saga: Investors, edtech company battle it out at NCLT
- Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
- MWC 2024: Harvard Labs' Polar ID: A Game-Changer in Smartphone Security
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Confirming Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans Speculate After Viral Post.
- Rajeshwar Rajesh addressed awareness meeting
Just In
Priyanka likely to launch two schemes ‘virtually’
Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was slated to attend the Chevella public meeting on Tuesday is unlikely to attend.The two...
Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was slated to attend the Chevella public meeting on Tuesday is unlikely to attend.
The two schemes, including Rs 500 gas cylinder and free power of up to 200 units which were to be launched by her are likely to be unveiled virtually by Priyanka. In case if she is not available even for this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be formally announcing the schemes.
According to party sources, Priyanka, who is holding key responsibilities in the party and the INDIA Alliance, is busy cementing political grouping. Since it is believed that her absence in northern India may prove to be a costly affair at this juncture she will be skipping the public meeting.
Reddy, who wants to prove party rivals wrong, is keen about the launch of the schemes which are components of Mahalakshmi and Gruha Jyothi. Mahalakshmi’s another component free travel in RTC buses and Cheyutha component of Rs 10 lakh cover under the Rajiv Arogyasri Insurance are already being implemented.
The Congress is playing up ‘success’ of both the schemes, particularly the free bus travel for women, and aims to bank on its achievements. With launch of ‘two more schemes’, the party claims to be accomplishing a major part of the six guarantees promised by the government. The guarantees were announced by Sonia Gandhi during the run-up to the Assembly polls.